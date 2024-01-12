No Way Up Trailer Puts Sharks on a Plane

No Way Up trailer is here and there are sharks on the plane.

No Way Up, a new shark-thriller from RLJA Films, has released its first trailer and people online already can't get enough of the premise. The trailer arrived today and even though it starts with some friends getting on a plane at the airport, it carries a chilling title card: "Surviving the crash was just the beginning." The film carries this synopsis: "Trapped underwater when their plane crashes into the ocean, survivors must find a way to escape as sharks start to circle the wreckage." In short, Sharks on a Plane. Check it out for yourself below.

Naturally, film fans online already have thoughts about the No Way Up trailer after it came out of nowhere:

"This looks hilariously stupid but at the same time plays into all my biggest fears," one YouTube comment reads.



"I'm a simple man, I see a cliche shark movie with a ridiculous premise and I'm in," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Others say the way it was being sold and assumed the worst, only to be surprised, "I thought it was gonna be more like Sharknado with that description, but honestly, this looks way better than I was expecting. Might check this one out."

"Why is everyone so scared? They have Chief Miles O'Brien, the undisputed hero of Starfleet with them!" another YouTube comment added (of note, Colm Meaney's character is eaten by a shark in the trailer).

Finally, a true cinema enjoyer chimed in with "lowkey looks good 🤷‍♂️"

The cast for No Way Up includes Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate), James Carroll Jordan (6 Underground), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), and Grace Nettle. No Way Up is written by Andy Mayson, who has notably produced several other shark movies including Shark Bait, Great White, Black Water: Abyss, and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged; the film is directed by Claudio Fah, who previously directed Sniper: Ultimate Kill and Sniper: Reloaded.