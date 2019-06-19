Paranormal Activity 7 in Development at Paramount

Just as the spirits and demons that haunted the homes of Katie and her family, the Paranormal Activity franchise isn’t going away any time soon. The found-footage money printer has released six movies to-date, each vastly out-earning their production costs at the box office. That kind of success wasn’t going to be cast aside, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jason Blum and Paramount are working together on the seventh installment in the franchise.

According to Deadline, Paramount’s presentation at CineEurope on Wednesday consisted of plenty of footage from upcoming films like Top Gun: Maverick and Gemini Man. However, the studio also took the time to announce that a new Paranormal Activity was also in the works.

“We’re partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity,” said Paramount Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos.

As of now there is no title for the new film, and a release date hasn’t been announced to the public. That said, knowing the cheap cost of the franchise, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the next Paranormal Activity arrive in theaters sooner rather than later.

The first Paranormal Activity hit theaters in 2009 to the tune of $193 million at the box office. That’s a massive win when you consider that the film only took around $15,000 to produce. Over the course of seven years and six movies, the Paranormal Activity franchise has earned almost $900 million at the global box office.

There hasn’t been a new Paranormal Activity in theaters since 2015, when Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension was released. The overall grosses had been declining as the series continued, with Ghost Dimension marking the lowest box office total of the entire franchise. That said, a five year hiatus could breathe some new life into the horror series.

