Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Director Addresses Status of Fan-Favorite Franchise (Exclusive)

Once the original Paranormal Activity landed in theaters in 2009, the franchise began releasing new installments on a nearly annual basis, though the release of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones in 2015 resulted in a six-year pause on the series until Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin in 2021. Given the coronavirus pandemic, the film only earned a streaming release, which understandably impacted the potential for the project, with director William Eubank recently confirming that, despite his passion for the series, he currently isn't in talks to return to the found-footage franchise. Eubank's next film, Land of Bad, hits theaters on February 16th.

When ComicBook.com asked Eubank if he's been in contact with studios about a return to the series, he confessed, "No talks with me on that, but I loved making that. And Chris Landon, who has really created that universe from after the first one, he was so awesome to work with, and he was my producer/writer on that, so it's really their baby. That was really fun for me to come into that world and I love just doing different things. That was so much fun working with the little cameras and just trying to tell a different story, whether or not that's what Paranormal people wanted."

The early films in the franchise focused on characters setting up amateur video cameras in hopes of capturing supernatural presences, though as technology advanced, new films incorporated new ways to orchestrate scares. Eubank noted that he feels fans might have thought he got too experimental with his cinematic techniques.

"I think for some Paranormal fans, it was too shiny in that regard, and that version went to a different demon and whatnot," the filmmaker pointed out. "So I have no say in that world, but I loved every second of getting to do it. I loved building those sets and those crazy churches, and so I don't know. You never know what could happen, but I'm really proud of the work we did in that space. And as a filmmaker, I'm always trying to do different things, so hopefully I'll continue to do that."

Land of Bad is described, "When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival."

Stay tuned for possible updates on the Paranormal Activity franchise. Land of Bad hits theaters on February 16th.

