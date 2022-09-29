More Beloved Horror Movies Coming to Peacock for Spooky Season

October is upon us, which means movie fans are going to be watching more horror than at any other point in the year. From slashers to ghost stories and everything in between, horror movies are on the forefront of everyone's minds throughout the month of October. People will likely be looking at all of their favorite streaming services to see what horror and horror-adjacent options are available. As the month begins, Peacock will be adding quite a few horror options to its roster, giving fans a lot more to choose from.

The first day of October will see multiple horror franchises make their way to Peacock, including the every entry in both the Tremors and Leprechaun movie series. The majority of the films in the Child's Play franchise will be added as well, just in time for the new season of Chucky.

Other horror movies making their way to Peacock include Insidious, Krampus, Saw, The Visit, Zombieland, Leatherface, Arachnophobia, and The Hills Have Eyes 2.

Here's the full list of movies coming to Peacock at the start of October:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012

Air Force One, 1997

Apollo 13, 1995

Arachnophobia, 1990

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

The Best Man, 1999

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022

Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022

Bombshell, 2019

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 3, 1991

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000

Cesar Chavez, 2014

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009

Clown, 2016

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Curve, 2015

Dante's Peak, 1997

Dead Silence, 2007

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Delirium, 2018

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Duplicity, 2009

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Fantastic Four, 2015

Galaxy Quest, 1999

Gallowwalkers, 2012

Ghost Rider, 2007

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

Hall Pass, 2011

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

Hitman, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2014

Insidious, 2010

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015

Jumanji, 1995

Knock Knock, 2015

Krampus, 2015

Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Leatherface, 2017

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Minions, 2015

Mockingbird, 2013

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

My Soul to Take, 2010

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Perfect Getaway, 2009

Pitch Black, 2000

The Return, 2006

The River Wild, 1994

Rookie of the Year, 1993

Saw, 2004

Seven, 1995

South Paw, 2015

Spy, 2015

Stephanie, 2018

Taken, 2008

Taken 2, 2012

Taken 3, 2015

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018

Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018

Van Helsing, 2004

The Veil, 2016

The Visit, 2015

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Zombieland, 2009

What will you be streaming on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!