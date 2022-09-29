More Beloved Horror Movies Coming to Peacock for Spooky Season
October is upon us, which means movie fans are going to be watching more horror than at any other point in the year. From slashers to ghost stories and everything in between, horror movies are on the forefront of everyone's minds throughout the month of October. People will likely be looking at all of their favorite streaming services to see what horror and horror-adjacent options are available. As the month begins, Peacock will be adding quite a few horror options to its roster, giving fans a lot more to choose from.
The first day of October will see multiple horror franchises make their way to Peacock, including the every entry in both the Tremors and Leprechaun movie series. The majority of the films in the Child's Play franchise will be added as well, just in time for the new season of Chucky.
Other horror movies making their way to Peacock include Insidious, Krampus, Saw, The Visit, Zombieland, Leatherface, Arachnophobia, and The Hills Have Eyes 2.
Here's the full list of movies coming to Peacock at the start of October:
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
Air Force One, 1997
Apollo 13, 1995
Arachnophobia, 1990
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
The Best Man, 1999
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
Bombshell, 2019
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
Child's Play 2, 1990
Child's Play 3, 1991
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000
Cesar Chavez, 2014
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Clown, 2016
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Curve, 2015
Dante's Peak, 1997
Dead Silence, 2007
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Delirium, 2018
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Duplicity, 2009
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Fantastic Four, 2015
Galaxy Quest, 1999
Gallowwalkers, 2012
Ghost Rider, 2007
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
Hall Pass, 2011
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
Hitman, 2007
How to Train Your Dragon, 2014
Insidious, 2010
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
Jumanji, 1995
Knock Knock, 2015
Krampus, 2015
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Leatherface, 2017
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Minions, 2015
Mockingbird, 2013
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
My Soul to Take, 2010
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
The Natural, 1984
A Perfect Getaway, 2009
Pitch Black, 2000
The Return, 2006
The River Wild, 1994
Rookie of the Year, 1993
Saw, 2004
Seven, 1995
South Paw, 2015
Spy, 2015
Stephanie, 2018
Taken, 2008
Taken 2, 2012
Taken 3, 2015
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018
Van Helsing, 2004
The Veil, 2016
The Visit, 2015
The Wedding Singer, 1998
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Zombieland, 2009
What will you be streaming on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!