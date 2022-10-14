Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2022
October is almost here, and that means new movies and TV shows are getting ready to arrive on Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has a bunch of plans already in the works for October, with some beloved films and brand new TV shows making their way to the service over the next few weeks. That's in addition to all of the live sports that Peacock has to offer.
The month will begin with several movies added to Peacock's streaming roster, including several popular horror franchises. All of the Leprechaun and Tremors movies are making their way to Peacock on October 1st, along with the majority of the films in the Child's Play series. The Godfather trilogy, Back to the Future, and E.T. are also being added on the same day.
On October 14th, Halloween Ends will bring the conclusion of the current Halloween saga to theaters as well as Peacock. Fans of the franchise will be able to stream the film the same day it hits the big screen, following in the footsteps of last year's Halloween Kills.
You can check out the full Peacock October lineup below!
October 1
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
Air Force One, 1997
Apollo 13, 1995
Arachnophobia, 1990
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
The Best Man, 1999
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
Bombshell, 2019
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
Child's Play 2, 1990
Child's Play 3, 1991
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000
Cesar Chavez, 2014
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Clown, 2016
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Curve, 2015
Dante's Peak, 1997
Dead Silence, 2007
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Delirium, 2018
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Duplicity, 2009
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Fantastic Four, 2015
Galaxy Quest, 1999
Gallowwalkers, 2012
Ghost Rider, 2007
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
Hall Pass, 2011
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
Hitman, 2007
How to Train Your Dragon, 2014
Insidious, 2010
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
Jumanji, 1995
Knock Knock, 2015
Krampus, 2015
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Leatherface, 2017
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Minions, 2015
Mockingbird, 2013
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
My Soul to Take, 2010
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
The Natural, 1984
A Perfect Getaway, 2009
Pitch Black, 2000
The Return, 2006
The River Wild, 1994
Rookie of the Year, 1993
Saw, 2004
Seven, 1995
South Paw, 2015
Spy, 2015
Stephanie, 2018
Taken, 2008
Taken 2, 2012
Taken 3, 2015
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018
Van Helsing, 2004
The Veil, 2016
The Visit, 2015
The Wedding Singer, 1998
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Zombieland, 2009
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea
Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton
Premier League – Southampton v. Everton
Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
October 2
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Man City v. Man United
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints
Sunday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 3
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chateau DIY, Season 8
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Shift, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 4
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 5
Abominable, Season 1
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Young Rock, Season 1
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 6
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 7
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 8
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City
Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves
Premier League – Man City v. Southampton
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)
October 9
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Tours Cycling
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round
Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
Premier League – Everton v. Man United
Premier League – Westham v. Fulham
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 10
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
La Fan, Season 1
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 11
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 12
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 13
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
For a Good Time, 2012
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 14
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Halloween Ends, 2022
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
October 15
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Don't Breathe, 2016
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
October 16
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 17
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 18
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 19
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton
Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham
Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 20
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1
Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 21
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Pairs Short
Skate America – Men's Short
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
October 22
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Rhythm Dance
Skate America – Women's Short
Skate America – Pairs Free
Skate America – Men's Free
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)
October 23
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United
Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins
Skate America – Free Dance
Skate America – Women's Free
Sunday Night Football - Steelers vs. Dolphins
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 24
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mid-Century, 2022
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 25
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 26
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Cruzando Limites, Season 2
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 27
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 28
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1
Skate Canada – Men's Short
Skate Canada – Pairs Short
Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance
Skate Canada – Women's Short
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
October 29
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves
Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Premier League – Fulham v. Everton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Skate Canada – Free Dance
Skate Canada – Men's Free
Skate Canada – Pairs Free
Skate Canada – Women's Free
October 30
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Brian and Charles, 2022
The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Jurassic World, 2015
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Foreset
Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United
Premier League – Man United v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 31
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)