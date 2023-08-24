Peacock Adding a Horde of New Horror Movies Just in Time for Halloween
The Thing, Get Out, The Mummy, and Saw are just a few of the horror films coming to Peacock in September.
Believe it or not, spooky season is almost here. September is just around the corner, which means the heat should soon start giving way to fall weather, the flavors of pumpkin spice will be taking over coffee shops around the country, and horror fans will be curling up on the couch with their favorite scary movies. It's not that there's ever a bad time for horror movies, but something about the fall makes them just a little more exciting. Fortunately, if you're getting in the mood for scary movies as fall approaches, Peacock has you covered.
On Thursday, Peacock announced its full lineup of movies and TV shows arriving on the service in September. This coming month's lineup is filled with horror offerings, most of which are arriving on September 1st or September 15th. Candyman, Saw, Halloween, Psycho, Dead Silence, Get Out, The Thing, and They Live are just a handful of the horror films making their way to Peacock next month.
You can check out Peacock's complete list of September arrivals below! If you haven't subscribed yet, you can do that here.
Halloween Horror Highlights
September 1: Amityville II: The Possession
September 1: Amityville 3-D
September 1: The Amityville Harvest
September 1: The Amityville Moon
September 1: Amityville: The Awakening
September 1: Amityville Uprising
September 1: The Birds
September 1: The Bone Collector
September 1: Bride of Chucky
September 1: Candyman
September 1: Casper
September 1: Casper: A Spirited Beginning
September 1: Casper's Scare School
September 1: Child's Play 2
September 1: Child's Play 3
September 1: Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
September 1: Curse of Chucky
September 1: Cult of Chucky
September 1: Cut, Color, Murder
September 1: Dawn of the Dead (2004)
September 1: The Dead Don't Die
September 1: Dead Silence
September 1: The Frighteners
September 1: The Funhouse
September 1: Get Out
September 1: Ghostbusters
September 1: Ghostbusters II
September 1: The Grudge 2
September 1: The Grudge 3
September 1: Halloween II
September 1: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
September 1: Halloween (2018)
September 1: Happy Death Day 2U
September 1: Hollow Man
September 1: Hollow Man 2
September 1: Hypnotic
September 1: Insidious: Chapter 3
September 1: The Last Exorcism
September 1: Monster High: 13 Wishes
September 1: Monster High: Freaky Fusion
September 1: Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
September 1: Monster High: Haunted
September 1: The Mummy
September 1: The Mummy Returns
September 1: Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
September 1: The Mummy
September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe
September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
September 1: Patient Zero
September 1: The People Under the Stairs
September 1: The Possession
September 1: Prince of Darkness
September 1: Psycho (1960)
September 1: Psycho II
September 1: Psycho III
September 1: Psycho (1998)
September 1: Pumpkin Pie Wars
September 1: The Purge: Anarchy
September 1: Saboteur
September 1: Saw
September 1: Saw 2
September 1: Saw 3
September 1: Saw 4
September 1: Saw 5
September 1: Saw 6
September 1: Saw: The Final Chapter
September 1: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
September 1: The Serpent and the Rainbow
September 1: Shocker
September 1: The Skeleton Key
September 1: Slither
September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood
September 1: Tales From the Hood
September 1: Tales From the Hood 2
September 1: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
September 1: They Live
September 1: The Thing (1982)
September 1: The Thing (2011)
September 1: Thirst
September 1: Us
September 1: Videodrome
September 1: Village of the Damned
September 1: The Visit
September 1: The Wolfman
September 15: The Creature Walks Among Us
September 15: Curse of the Werewolf
September 15: Dr. Cyclops
September 15: Dracula's Daughter
September 15: Frankenstein
September 15: Bride of Frankenstein
September 15: Son of Frankenstein
September 15: Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
September 15: The Evil of Frankenstein
September 15: The Invisible Man Returns
September 15: The Invisible Man's Revenge
September 15: The Invisible Woman
September 15: It Came from Outer Space
September 15: The Mummy's Hand
September 15: The Mummy's Tomb
September 15: The Mummy's Curse
September 15: The Mummy's Ghost
September 15: Night Monster
September 15: The Raven
September 15: The Strange Case of Doctor RX
September 15: Werewolf of London
September 1st
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
The 4th Quarter: Legacy
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening,
Amityville Uprising
The Bad Guys
Bad Teacher
Ben Is Back
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Bone Collector
Bride of Chucky
Bruce Almighty
Bulletproof
Candyman
Casper
Casper: A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Scare School
Chicken Run
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
The Christmas Train
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Cut, Color, Murder
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Dead Don't Die
Dead Silence
Desperado
Despicable Me 3
A Dog Named Christmas
Dracula (1979)
Duplicity
Easy A
Enchanted Christmas
Erin Brockovich
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fallen Angel
The Fault in Our Stars
Frenzy
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Friday Night Lights
Get Out
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
The Grudge 2
The Grudge 3
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween (2018)
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gilmore
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hypnotic
I Spy
Insidious: Chapter 3
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Just One Kiss
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2
Land of the Dead
Larry Crowne
The Last Exorcism
Leatherheads
The Legend of Zorro
Life (1999)
Love Happens
Love in the Sun
Machete
Madagascar
Marnie
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix Resurrections
Mercy
A Midnight Kiss
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Haunted
Ms. Matched
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Notting Hill
November Christmas
The Other Guys
Patient Zero
Penguins of Madagascar
The People Under the Stairs
Pitch Perfect 2
Playing Cupid
The Possession
Prince of Darkness
Psycho (1960)
Psycho II
Psycho III
Psycho (1998)
Pumpkin Pie Wars
The Purge: Anarchy
Rally Road Racers
Remember Sunday
Rudy
The Rundown
Saboteur
Salt
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Scorpion King
A Season for Miracles
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Seed of Chucky
Shadow of a Doubt
Shocker
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground
Silver Bells
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Smokey and the Bandit
South Beach Love
Stranded in Paradise
Taking a Shot at Love
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood
Tales From the Hood
Tales From the Hood 2
The Tale of Despereaux
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing (2011)
The Thing (1982)
Thirst
To Catch a Spy
An Uncommon Grace
United 93
Us
Videodrome
The Visit
Village of the Damned
What to Expect When You're Expecting
The Wolfman (2010)
September 3rd
Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)
Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)
September 4th
Celebrity Game Face, Season 4, New Episodes (E!)
Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
September 5th
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
September 6th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
September 7th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
September 8th
Boxed In 2
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
September 11th
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
September 12th
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
September 13th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
September 14th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 7, Episode 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
September 15th
Bride of Frankenstein
It Came from Outer Space
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dr. Cyclops
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast X
The Fate of the Furious
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Frankenstein
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
My Son
Night Monster
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Phantom of the Opera (1962)
The Raven
Son of Frankenstein
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Strange Case of Doctor RX
Werewolf of London
September 18th
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
September 19th
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Lego Batman Movie
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
September 20th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
September 21st
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
September 22nd
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
September 25th
The Protégé
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
September 26th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
September 27th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
September 28th
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dino Pops, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
September 29th
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
September 30th
Girls Trip
Mystery Island (Hallmark)
WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)