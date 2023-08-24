Peacock Adding a Horde of New Horror Movies Just in Time for Halloween

Believe it or not, spooky season is almost here. September is just around the corner, which means the heat should soon start giving way to fall weather, the flavors of pumpkin spice will be taking over coffee shops around the country, and horror fans will be curling up on the couch with their favorite scary movies. It's not that there's ever a bad time for horror movies, but something about the fall makes them just a little more exciting. Fortunately, if you're getting in the mood for scary movies as fall approaches, Peacock has you covered. On Thursday, Peacock announced its full lineup of movies and TV shows arriving on the service in September. This coming month's lineup is filled with horror offerings, most of which are arriving on September 1st or September 15th. Candyman, Saw, Halloween, Psycho, Dead Silence, Get Out, The Thing, and They Live are just a handful of the horror films making their way to Peacock next month. You can check out Peacock's complete list of September arrivals below! If you haven't subscribed yet, you can do that here.

September 1st 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The 4th Quarter: Legacy

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening,

Amityville Uprising

The Bad Guys

Bad Teacher

Ben Is Back

Billy Madison

The Birds

The Bone Collector

Bride of Chucky

Bruce Almighty

Bulletproof

Candyman

Casper

Casper: A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Scare School

Chicken Run

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

The Christmas Train

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cut, Color, Murder

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

The Dead Don't Die

Dead Silence

Desperado

Despicable Me 3

A Dog Named Christmas

Dracula (1979)

Duplicity

Easy A

Enchanted Christmas

Erin Brockovich

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fallen Angel

The Fault in Our Stars

Frenzy

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Friday Night Lights

Get Out

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

The Grudge 2

The Grudge 3

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween (2018)

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gilmore

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hypnotic

I Spy

Insidious: Chapter 3

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Just One Kiss

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2

Land of the Dead

Larry Crowne

The Last Exorcism

Leatherheads

The Legend of Zorro

Life (1999)

Love Happens

Love in the Sun

Machete

Madagascar

Marnie

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix Resurrections

Mercy

A Midnight Kiss

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Haunted

Ms. Matched

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Mummy

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Notting Hill

November Christmas

The Other Guys

Patient Zero

Penguins of Madagascar

The People Under the Stairs

Pitch Perfect 2

Playing Cupid

The Possession

Prince of Darkness

Psycho (1960)

Psycho II

Psycho III

Psycho (1998)

Pumpkin Pie Wars

The Purge: Anarchy

Rally Road Racers

Remember Sunday

Rudy

The Rundown

Saboteur

Salt

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The Scorpion King

A Season for Miracles

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Seed of Chucky

Shadow of a Doubt

Shocker

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground

Silver Bells

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Smokey and the Bandit

South Beach Love

Stranded in Paradise

Taking a Shot at Love

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

Tales From the Hood

Tales From the Hood 2

The Tale of Despereaux

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing (2011)

The Thing (1982)

Thirst

To Catch a Spy

An Uncommon Grace

United 93

Us

Videodrome

The Visit

Village of the Damned

What to Expect When You're Expecting

The Wolfman (2010)

September 3rd Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)

September 4th Celebrity Game Face, Season 4, New Episodes (E!)

Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

September 5th American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, New Episode (Bravo)

September 6th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 7th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 8th Boxed In 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

September 11th The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

September 12th American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)

September 13th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 14th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 7, Episode 7

September 15th Bride of Frankenstein

It Came from Outer Space

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dr. Cyclops

Dracula's Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast X

The Fate of the Furious

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Frankenstein

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man's Revenge

The Invisible Woman

The Mummy's Curse

The Mummy's Ghost

The Mummy's Hand

The Mummy's Tomb

My Son

Night Monster

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Phantom of the Opera (1962)

The Raven

Son of Frankenstein

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Strange Case of Doctor RX

September 17th Notes of Autumn (Hallmark)

Sing

September 18th The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

September 19th American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Lego Batman Movie

September 20th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 21st America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 22nd The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)

September 25th The Protégé

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

September 26th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

September 27th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

September 28th America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dino Pops, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

September 29th The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)

