New Pet Sematary Movie Gets a Director

The next chapter in the saga of Pet Sematary is moving forward, and Paramount Players has found a director to helm the new installment. Following the success of 2019's Pet Sematary reboot film, Paramount has been looking for another chance to dig into Stephen King's terrifying property. According to a new report from Deadline, Lindsey Beer has been tapped to direct the next Pet Sematary film, which will mark her directorial debut. The new Pet Sematary movie will be debuting as an exclusive for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Beer has spent the last few years becoming one of the busiest new screenwriters in Hollywood. After penning the script for Netflix's hit film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the took roles working on potential projects like Sony and Marvel's Silver Sable and the Mark Millar Netflix series Magic Order. She's also been tapped to write an adaptation of the Empress comic book series.

2019's Pet Sematary was directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, with a script from Jeff Buhler. Paramount brought Buhler back to write the screenplay for the sequel film, though Deadline is reporting that Beer will be writing her own treatment for her film, based on Buhler's earlier draft. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will be producing the picture.

Around the time that Pet Sematary was released, Buhler spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he had a few different ideas about where to take the next installment.

"We had discussions about possible follow-up films, and for the most part, everybody feels like we've told the story of the Creeds," Buhler told us. "It's difficult, there are ways to continue this story, this particular story, but it feels almost, the trajectory of this film feels like we flew the plane into the mountain a little bit. It just blows up."

"So a lot of the ideas that we've been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud's life," the writer continued. "So it looks like, I don't want to promise anything, because we don't know, we're not even down the road on an idea yet."

