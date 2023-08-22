Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein Gets Trailer From MGM+

One of the most infamous criminals in American history is Ed Gein, whose crimes were so unsettling that he earned the nicknames "Butcher of Plainfield" and the "Plainfield Ghoul." In the new documentary series Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, filmmakers chronicle the disturbing crimes he committed in Wisconsin, which also features rare recordings of Gein that amplify the twisted nature of his heinous acts. The first trailer for the new documentary series has been released by MGM+, which you can watch below. The four-part Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein is set to premiere on September 17th.

Per press release, "MGM+ original docuseries, Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror, Fall River), follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as 'The Plainfield Ghoul' and 'The Mad Butcher,' whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

"For years, filmmakers, journalists, and scholars have tried to unravel the mind of this notorious killer, and with new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein's perverse mind. The series explores Gein's upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother (which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho), his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, and the police's discovery of his terrifying house of horrors-all accompanied by the brand-new revelations revealed in the recordings."

Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau also serve as executive producers for Roots Productions. Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution will distribute the series internationally.

"This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, shared in a statement when the series was announced. "Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture."

Given that Gein admitted to digging up corpses to fashion their remains into furniture and to wear their skin, and that he had killed women, the macabre history of the figure has understandably fascinated and disturbed people for decades. In some sense, the fictionalized versions of Gein in pop culture are pale imitations of what the figure was actually capable of.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein is set to premiere on September 17th.

Will you be checking out the documentary series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!