FROM Gets Renewed for Season 3 by MGM+

The mysterious adventures in MGM+'s FROM don't look to be coming to a close anytime soon, as the streamer confirmed today that a Season 3 of the series was officially on the way. Given that Season 2 of the series concluded with a bit of a cliffhanger earlier this year, audiences will be excited to know that they could get the answers they were hoping for in a Season 3, though the new episodes will sure to debut an all-new series of mysteries. While it's unknown when the third season could start filming, MGM+ is aiming for a 2024 release for Season 3.

"The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town -- and possibly beyond -- are slowly revealed," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement. "We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

"We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell ... and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way," Jack Bender, executive producer, and director, added.

Per press release, "MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, announced today that the contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In the wake of Season 2's epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024.

"FROM is the second-most viewed series in the history of the premium network, behind the Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).

"The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad (Honor Society), and Scott McCord (East of Middle West). Joining the ensemble in Season Two were Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann)."

