Documentary Series About Ed Gein Coming to MGM+

There are few criminals in American history as notorious as Ed Gein, whose crimes would go on to inspire a variety of fictional tales of terror, though the upcoming documentary series Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein will uncover the even more frightening true story behind the figure. As the title implies, the series will not only explore the heinous acts he committed, but will also feature recordings of the killer to add chilling insight into his mindset. Stay tuned for details on the four-part Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein before it premieres on MGM+ this September.

"This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, shared in a statement. "Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture."

Per press release, "This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as 'The Plainfield Ghoul' and 'The Mad Butcher,' whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

"For years, filmmakers, journalists, and scholars have tried to unravel the mind of this notorious killer, and with new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein's perverse mind. The series explores Gein's upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother (which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho), his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, and the police's discovery of his terrifying house of horrors -- all accompanied by the brand-new revelations revealed in the recordings.

"Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau also serve as executive producers for Roots Productions. Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution will distribute the series internationally."

The new project will also help set the record straight on the crimes Gein actually committed versus the ways these acts have been adapted into fictional storylines, which will also amplify just how unsettling his crimes are.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein premieres on MGM+ this September.

