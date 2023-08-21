R.L. Stine's Zombie Town Gets First Trailer

The events of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town novel center around Halloween night, with the first trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the story teasing all of the spooky excitement that fans can expect from the experience. As confirmed by Bloody Disgusting, the film has also earned a seasonally appropriate release date, as it will be making its debut this September. The outlet reports that the film is expected to be hitting theaters on September 1st, though it's not currently known if it will be screening in select cinemas or if it will be playing nationwide. You can check out the trailer for Zombie Town below.

The novel is described, "This used to be such a nice, quiet town. But that was before all the zombies. When 12-year-old Mike and his friend, Karen, go to see a horror movie called Zombie Town, the last thing they expect is for the title characters to come down off the screen and chase them through the theater. And it's not popcorn these hungry creatures want to chomp on ― it's human brains! Now Mike and Karen frantically try to flee through the panicked streets of their hometown before shuffling bands of zombies turn every last citizen into a ravenous flesh-eater. But if Mike thinks he'll be safe once he reaches his house and warns Mom and Dad, he'd better think again. When the zombies say it's lunchtime, no home is safe! Zombie Town is R.L. Stine's delightfully spooky take on the horror genre that's infecting the world, bite by bite."

While the movie still looks to be a family-friendly outing, it also looks a bit more intense than the more PG-rated adventures of Stine's Goosebumps projects.

Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe star as the young heroes of the film, with Mission: Impossible's Henry Czerny, as well as Kids in the Hall stars Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch being members of the cast. While fans were looking forward to seeing Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase reunite in the picture on screen, it doesn't appear that they have any scenes together, based on this first trailer.

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer, shared in a statement about the film, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Zombie Town is expected to premiere in theaters on September 1st.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!