R.L. Stine's Zombie Town Movie Gets Official Rating

There are a lot of movies and TV shows in various stages of development that come from the mind of R.L. Stine, with today seeing the confirmation that the movie based on his book Zombie Town has secured a PG-13 rating. The film earned the rating for "some language and bloody images," so while live-action adaptations of his Goosebumps books have been a bit more tame, it seems like Zombie Town will really be honoring the decaying corpses from its title. The film getting a rating also confirms that the film has been completed, though there's no official release date or platform that has been revealed.

The novel is described, "This used to be such a nice, quiet town. But that was before all the zombies. When 12-year-old Mike and his friend, Karen, go to see a horror movie called Zombie Town, the last thing they expect is for the title characters to come down off the screen and chase them through the theater. And it's not popcorn these hungry creatures want to chomp on ― it's human brains! Now Mike and Karen frantically try to flee through the panicked streets of their hometown before shuffling bands of zombies turn every last citizen into a ravenous flesh-eater. But if Mike thinks he'll be safe once he reaches his house and warns Mom and Dad, he'd better think again. When the zombies say it's lunchtime, no home is safe! Zombie Town is R.L. Stine's delightfully spooky take on the horror genre that's infecting the world, bite by bite."

Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe star as the young heroes of the film, with Mission: Impossible's Henry Czerny, as well as Kids in the Hall stars Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch being members of the cast. The project will also offer the feature-film reunion of Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd, though it's unknown if the pair will share any scenes together.

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer, shared in a statement about the film, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Stay tuned for details on Zombie Town.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!