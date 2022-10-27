R.L. Stine Shares Poster for New Zombie Town Film

Author R.L. Stine might be most closely associated with the Goosebumps and Fear Street franchises, but another one of his stories is getting the feature-film treatment, with the author taking to Twitter to showcase an early poster for the new film Zombie Town. It's unclear at this time if this is an official poster for the film or potentially some concept art, as it doesn't appear to contain any official imagery from the upcoming film, though it has us excited about the adventure in store for audiences. Zombie Town doesn't yet have a release date.

Over on Twitter, Stine shared, "My new movie. In theaters in December."

My new movie. In theaters in December. pic.twitter.com/0KbavSZSgt — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) October 26, 2022

The novel is described, "This used to be such a nice, quiet town. But that was before all the zombies. When 12-year-old Mike and his friend, Karen, go to see a horror movie called Zombie Town, the last thing they expect is for the title characters to come down off the screen and chase them through the theater. And it's not popcorn these hungry creatures want to chomp on ― it's human brains! Now Mike and Karen frantically try to flee through the panicked streets of their hometown before shuffling bands of zombies turn every last citizen into a ravenous flesh-eater. But if Mike thinks he'll be safe once he reaches his house and warns Mom and Dad, he'd better think again. When the zombies say it's lunchtime, no home is safe! Zombie Town is R.L. Stine's delightfully spooky take on the horror genre that's infecting the world, bite by bite."

Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe serve as the teen-aged leads of the picture, which also stars Henry Czerny, as well as Kids in the Hall stars Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch. As indicated by the poster, Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase will also appear in the film.

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer, shared in a statement about the film, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

