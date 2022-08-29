R.L. Stine Movie Zombie Town Adds Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase

Author R.L. Stine was a staple of burgeoning horror fans back in the '90s, with the author's works seeing a major resurgence in popularity in recent years, which includes an all-new movie being in production that adapts his 2012 novel Zombie Town. The Hollywood Reporter today confirmed that Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase have joined the film, while Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe serve as the teen-aged leads of the picture. The film will also star Henry Czerny, as well as Kids in the Hall stars Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch. Zombie Town is expected to get a theatrical release before eventually streaming on Hulu.

The novel is described, "This used to be such a nice, quiet town. But that was before all the zombies. When 12-year-old Mike and his friend, Karen, go to see a horror movie called Zombie Town, the last thing they expect is for the title characters to come down off the screen and chase them through the theater. And it's not popcorn these hungry creatures want to chomp on ― it's human brains! Now Mike and Karen frantically try to flee through the panicked streets of their hometown before shuffling bands of zombies turn every last citizen into a ravenous flesh-eater. But if Mike thinks he'll be safe once he reaches his house and warns Mom and Dad, he'd better think again. When the zombies say it's lunchtime, no home is safe! Zombie Town is R.L. Stine's delightfully spooky take on the horror genre that's infecting the world, bite by bite."

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer, shared in a statement about the film, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Stine's Goosebumps series of books have earned two feature-film adaptations in recent years, while last summer saw the debut of a trilogy of Fear Street films. A new Goosebumps series is on the way to Disney+, while reports claim that Netflix is developing more installments into the Fear Street franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Stine's future project and the release of Zombie Town.

