‘Supergirl’ Star Cast In David Cronenberg’s ‘Rabid’ Reboot

The upcoming remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid just came one step closer to realization with the announcement that Laura Vandervoort would take the lead role in the film directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska. The actress starred in last year’s Jigsaw and has previously starred in Smallville and Supergirl.

“We are thrilled to be working with Laura Vandervoort on Rabid, who is the perfect fit for the role of Rose,” producer Michael Walker shared with Deadline. “She is an incredibly versatile actress who is quick to take on characters in all genres, and effectively tackles every role she plays.”

Deadline describes her character as a “young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price.”

Some of the Canadian actress’ earliest roles were in the TV series Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark?, so the horror genre has always been near and dear to her heart, which she shared earlier this year with ComicBook.com.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort admitted. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

The Soska Sisters made a name for themselves with films like American Mary and See No Evil 2, with this upcoming remake one of their biggest projects yet.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared earlier this year. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

A release date for the film has yet to be revealed, though it would likely shoot sometime this year.

