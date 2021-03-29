Robert Rodan, Who Played Frankenstein Character On Dark Shadows, Dies At 83

✖

The long-running horror-themed soap opera Dark Shadows has lost another former cast member as actor Robert Rodan is reported to have passed away on Thursday, March 25 in Oregon at the age of 83. Dark Shadows News on Twitter and Deadline bring word of Rodan's passing. On the long running series Rodan played the part of Adam aka the show's Frankenstein-like character. He joined the series in 1968, appearing over 75 episodes as his character throughout the year, Rodan would later lend his voice in a Dark Shadows audio drama in the early 2000s. According to the Dark Shadows News account, Rodan's ashes will be scattered off Catalina Island.

Rodan's death marks the latest cast member of Dark Shadows to pass away in the past six weeks with Christopher Pennock, known for playing Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde characters Cyrus Longworth/John Yaeger, having passed in February, and Geoffrey Scott, who played the part of Sky Rumson. Unlike many of his co-stars, including Pennock and Scott, Rodan didn't take on multiple parts on Dark Shadows and instead only played the role of Adam.

Beyond his work in Dark Shadows, Rodan's only other major appearance includes the 1969 grindhouse movie The Minx. He would retire from working in acting in the 1980s and go on to work in real estate, though would often speak with Dark Shadows fans about his time on the series and appear in franchise related documentaries.

Rodan is survived by daughters Mandi and Laura, son Jordan and granddaughter Brianna.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

