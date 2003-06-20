Geoffrey Scott, Hulk, Dark Shadows And Dynasty Actor, Dies At 79

✖

Actor Geoffrey Scott, who fans will remember from roles in Dark Shadows, Dynasty, and Hulk, has passed away at the age of 79. Scott died after a battle with Parkinson's disease on February 23rd in Broomfield, Colorado. His death was confirmed by his wife, Cheri Catherine Scott (via THR). After 45 years in the entertainment world, he moved to Colorado with his family to pursue his lifelong passion, skiing, and the family has been living in Boulder for the past 10 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Christopher and Matthew, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Scott played a bevy of different roles throughout his lengthy career, including a U.S. marshal taking on aliens in 1979's Cliffhangers, a quarterback in HBO's 1st & Ten, and publisher Sky Rumson in 1970's Dark Shadows, in which he also provided the opening voiceover. His first credit would come as David McAllister in the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital, which he appeared on in 1963. His next project was a one-time appearance on Where the Heart Is in 1969, but then he would nab the role in Dark Shadows.

After Dark Shadows he would appear in a number of popular shows, including Kojack, Barnaby Jones, Dallas, and Fantasy Island, though he would strike gold with the role of Mark Jennings on Dynasty, and would appear on 45 episodes of the classic show altogether. The character first appeared in the third season, causing havoc in Krystle's life after it is discovered that their previous divorce wasn't legal upon arriving on the scene and kicking off a rollercoaster storyline for him, Krystle, and Alexis.

After that he would appear in shows like Night Court, the aforementioned 1st & Ten, The Love Boat, and Murder She Wrote as Lt. Turner. He would follow that up with roles in Baywatch, Murphy Brown, and Guiding Light, though Marvel fans will be familiar with him as the President, a role he played in 2003's Ang Lee directed Hulk film.

While his television and film career was successful, he enjoyed a length career in commercials too, appearing in nearly 100 of them. He would play the Marlboro man and a sailor in an Old Spice commercial and then appeared in commercials for Maxwell House Coffee just to name a few.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.