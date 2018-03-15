Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Adds ‘The 100’s Tati Gabrielle

Netflix’s Sabrina just found a new foe for its titular character.

Tati Gabrielle has reportedly been cast in the upcoming adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, according to Deadline. Gabrielle will play Prudence, a student at the Academy of Unseen Arts, and the de facto leader of a trio of witches known as the Weird Sisters. Described as “beautiful and cunning”, Prudence nurses a deep, personal, and possibly life-threatening grudge against Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka).

Gabrielle is known for her role as Gaia on The CW’s The 100, as well as appearances in Freakish, Tarantula, and The Emoji Movie.

Prudence and the Weird Sisters do not appear to be part of the Archie Comics world, but fans can already make some sort of assumptions about their role. The name “Weird Sisters” appears to be drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, representing a trio of witches who lead the play’s titular character to his death. Of course, fans can expect some sort of twist on that concept in Sabrina, but it will be interesting to see exactly what role they play.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

Gabrielle is the latest cast member to join Sabrina‘s ensemble, as production on the series’ early episodes is apparently underway. Also appearing in the series will be Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Bronson Pinchot as Principal Hawthorne, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, and Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.