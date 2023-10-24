Saw X’s Jigsaw Actor Quits Twitter

Don’t expect to get a response from Jigsaw on Twitter. Monday, Saw mainstay Tobin Bell announced his departure from X, the social network formerly (and best) known as Twitter. According to Bell, he hopes to put his energy into his other social media channels instead of investing time in an increasingly hostile environment on X.

“After much consideration, I’ve decided to exit this platform and focus my social media efforts solely on Instagram and YouTube,” Bell shared with his followers. “Feel free to follow @tobinbellofficial on Instagram and subscribe to @tobinbellofficial on YouTube. Thank you for your support.”

Bell’s post on Monday was his first on the microblogging service since earlier this summer. Through 2023, he’s only posted seven times on the service.

How did Jigsaw return?

Though Bell started off as the primary antagonist of the Saw franchise, he was quickly killed off earlier than most might have expected. Because of that, Saw X was set before his death before most other Saw movies. According to Saw X helmer Kevin Greutert, there’s some regret about killing the villain off so early in the franchise.

“I think there is regret,” Greutert told The Hollywood Reporter. “It would be a lot easier to make these films if that hadn’t happened, but at the same time, the first three were largely considered the best of the Saw series. There was a kind of integrity, I think, to really trying to make a trilogy and nothing more. And decisively killing the character off, that integrity, as it was perceived at the time at least, was pretty important in making the story great. But the fact that more movies had to be made, we did the best that we could, and in some cases, it was great to do it through flashbacks and all that. But yeah, there’s definitely a lot of desire to have not killed him off.”

Saw X lands on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on October 20th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on November 21st.