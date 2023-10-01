Saw X Interactive Easter Egg Discovered By Fans

Saw X hit theaters this weekend, and the tenth installment to the franchise that began back in 2004 is getting the best reviews of the bunch. The new film from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures sees the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer AKA Jigsaw, and fans are having fun discovering the easter eggs hidden throughout the film. In fact, one fan took to Reddit to share an interactive easter egg. Turns out, if you email the address shown for John Kramer in Saw X, you will get a reply from the killer.

"Just tested out the Gmail that appeared in Saw X and got this reply," user CherylBomb1138 shared on the Saw subreddit. The email reply reads as follows: "Hello, thank you for reaching out. I will be traveling out of the country for the next few days so I may be slow to respond to any messages. If this is an emergency, please give me a call at +1 (310)-564-8144. Best, John Kramer."

When you call the number in question, you will hear an eerie message in Bell's voice. You can check out the Reddit post below:

Tobin Bell's Saw Return:

Bell's return for Saw X was teased at the end of Spiral. When the previous installment was released, director Darren Lynn Bousman talked to ComicBook.com about Bell's return.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman previously shared. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

What Is Saw X About?

You can read a descirption of Saw X here: "The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

In addition to Tobin Bell, the cast for Saw X includes Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach.

Saw X is now playing exclusively in theaters.