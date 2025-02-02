This Is the Scariest Scene in the IT Movies (And It’s Not Even Close)

It has become one of Stephen King’s most famous works, thanks perhaps in part to the TV adaptation in 1990 starring Tim Curry as Pennywise. The feature film reboot of the book was highly praised upon release, even scoring 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a standout and totally terrifying performance by Bill Skarsgård. Although the film only told the first “half” of the story, leaving room for 2019’s IT: Chapter Two, it’s also safe to say that a lot of the terror comes from the actor’s portrayal of the clown, which helped make the creature one of the greatest horror villains of all time. However, the most impactful scene of the entire It story – the one that’ll make anyone sick and scared to death at the same time – doesn’t even feature Pennywise.

IT: Chapter Two didn’t have as big an audience as the first movie and is considered by many to have missed the mark when it comes to delivering dread. Still, the sequel’s script really captured the essence of what “scary” is and delivered the most absurdly gruesome scene of both adaptations.

The story of IT takes place in the fictional city of Derry, and is told in two timelines. In the narrative, Pennywise is an evil entity who can transform into whatever his victim’s fear (though he routinely shows up as the clown). He returns every 27 years to feed on kids, which is why a group, known as the Losers Club, come together to face him after a series of murders and disappearances. After what seems like a victory, Pennywise comes back to town, forcing the group to reunite as adults. The big problem is that what they went through as kids is still a traumatic event, and a very fresh one, especially for Stanley (Andy Bean).

When he learns about the new deaths, it serves as a trigger for him to take his own life at the start of the second movie. However, he ends up “coming back” with Pennywise’s help, but only as a figure of fear for his friends. After all, that’s what the plot is all about. In IT: Chapter Two, when the group finds themselves in the old haunted house, Bill (James McAvoy), Richie (Bill Hader), and Eddie (James Ransone) come across a fridge clearly moving with something inside. The tension builds up until they find the dismembered body of young Stanley – his head rolling around on the floor.

For the public, this might not exactly scream horror, although it’s clearly setting the stage for something much bigger. This moment is enough to grab the characters’ attention because of the guilt it evokes, especially when Stanley turns to Bill. That’s when spider legs start emerging from every side and orifice of Stanley’s living head in a close-up. This marks the beginning of the key point of the entire scene, as it doesn’t rely on a typical jump scare. Instead, it’s flawless at generating disgust and unease in the viewers.

Richie’s spontaneous “You got to be fu–king kidding” calls back to a similar scene in John Carpenter’s classic The Thing, prompting Stanley’s head to start laughing, leading to an attack on the group. It’s clear that once the Losers manage to get rid of the “spider,” it will come back, but things take a darker turn when saliva starts dripping from the ceiling. One of the most terrifying aspects of this scene is also its focus on the figure beyond the initial scare. The moment Richie shines his flashlight upward, revealing the new location of Stanley’s head, we’re hit with another wave of anxiety. The grotesque aesthetics of Stanley’s face could easily be compared to the horror of The Exorcist – it’s utterly hideous.

The sudden attack on Richie is the climax of the scene, pushing the tension to the brink and leaving the audience in despair. It makes it clear that no character is safe, and once you realize one of the main group could die, anyone else can too. Bill tries to save Richie, while Eddie contributes to the chaos by staying frozen, screaming in panic, and begging to go home. Stanley’s head comes dangerously close to Richie’s face, until Ben (Jay Ryan) shows up and “kills” the creature. The whole situation is so terrifying that it even shifts into dark comedy at times. However, for those truly immersed in the story, any laughter can sound like nervousness.

The second IT film may not be the favorite of many fans, but it truly encapsulates what Pennywise represents. The scariest scene of the entire plot had to be in the sequel, and once again, it delivers on the true meaning of “scary” – a blend of deep psychological horror, dread, and a confrontation with the very things that haunt us.

IT and IT: Chapter Two are available to stream on Max.