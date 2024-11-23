Everyone Killed by Pennywise the Clown in the IT Movies (And How They Died)

Max’s Welcome to Derry series is coming to screens in 2025 exploring Pennywise the Clown’s origins. The prequel will delve deeper into how his terrorizing truly affected the town of Derry, Maine. To prepare for the series in which Bill Skarsgård is reprising his role as the murderous clown, we’ve compiled a list of the lives Pennywise took in IT chapters 1 and 2.

IT (2017)

Georgie

Georgie is one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the It franchise as he was just an innocent little boy when it took place. Pennywise has a fascination with going after (mostly) young children. His death comes fairly into the first film Georgie asks his older brother Bill to make him a paper boat.

Georgie takes it outside to play with in the rain where it falls into the sewer drain. There, he comes face to face with Pennywise who conjures up the boat, luring Georgie into the sewers. Pennywise rips his arm off with his sharp teeth, leaving him to bleed to death. The brutal and sad killing sets up how merciless IT is.

Patrick Hockstetter

Patrick is one of those characters whose death, while unfortunate, he had it coming. He bullied the Losers with an equally psychotic Henry. He searches for Ben, entering the sewers. There, he finds zombie children that Pennywise made him see. Running in the opposite direction, the clown gets him trapped in a dead end and holds up a balloon. When it pops and startles Patrick, he sees Pennywise and screams — that’s when he gets devoured.

Betty Ripsom

Betty’s death isn’t seen on screen but if you’ve read King’s works then you’ll know that she was a 14-year-old girl who went missing just after Christmas. While down in the sewers, the Losers stumble across her shoe with her name inscribed inside. It’s implied that she died pretty brutally, with IT ripping her torso off before eating her.

Eddie Corcoran

Eddie is running away from his abusive father when he encounters Pennywise at the canal, who catches him and eats him. While Mike is being bullied by the Bowers Gang days later, he sees Pennywise munching on Eddie’s arm in a bush.

IT Chapter Two (2019):

Adrian Mellon

Adrian’s death occurs at the beginning of IT: Chapter Two when he attends a festival with his boyfriend. He’s targeted by a group of homophobic teens who beat him and throw him in the nearby canal. Pennywise kills him right in front of Adrian’s boyfriend, Dan. While the 1990 miniseries doesn’t touch on it, it does feel like an important inclusion as it shows just how much power and influence IT has over the residents in Derry. IT truly brings out the worst in people.

Vicky Fuller

Little Victoria Fuller isn’t a character from the novel, instead created to further the plot of the second film. She’s attending a baseball game with her mom when she becomes fixated on a firefly leading her straight to IT.

Dean

Dean gets roped into IT’s killings by refusing to listen to Bill (Georgie’s brother) about the dangers of the sewers and Derry. Dean later goes to the carnival where Bill also shows up in an effort to protect him. Inside the mirror maze, Pennywise shows up and kills Dean, though it’s not shown on screen.

Eddie Kaspbra

Eddie and the rest of the Losers are attempting to avenge the fallen but Eddie is a victim of IT’s Deadlights. Thinking he successfully killed Pennywise with Beverly’s spear, he’s sorely mistaken when he’s impaled with IT’s legs. Before he dies, he manages to tell the group that they can weaken — and kill — IT by making him feel small.

Pennywise’s Death

Technically speaking, Pennywise perishes in the final act of the 2019 film. After The Losers get an assist from a dying Eddie, they realize that to defeat the being that terrorizes Derry, they must make it feel small by eliminating their fear. It eventually deflates and weakens his power. King is great about including past characters in his works, and IT appears in a later King novel indicating IT’s still around, just weaker.