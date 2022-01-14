Scream 5 Trends As Fans Debate the New Title
Scream 5 has officially wrapped filming and today we learned the highly-anticipated horror movie's new title... Scream. This will mark the first movie in the franchises to drop the numbers and revert to the original title. Naturally, this choice has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. In fact, "Scream 5" is currently trending on Twitter. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all returning for the new movie, there's a lot to celebrate and discuss, but the title is the current hot topic on social media.
While some people aren't fans of the new title, others are arguing that it's following the long-standing Scream formula of taking a meta approach to the current trends in horror. Since the original Scream paid homage to the original Halloween, it's no big surprise that Kevin Williamson, the original Scream creator/writer and executive producer on the new film, announced the new title is Scream considering the 2018 Halloween reboot was titled Halloween.
Take a look at some of the reaction tweets to the new title below...
Some Hate It
prevnext
I hate the Scream 5 title news.
I hate it as an entertainment reporter.— Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) November 18, 2020
I hate it as a fan of the franchise.
I hate it as a person who values clarity and precision wherever possible. pic.twitter.com/TgGsptBydq
Some Love It
prevnext
Scream 5 is officially called SCREAM! I’m so excited for this!— Lara Watson (@LaraWatson1313) November 18, 2020
💙💀💙 pic.twitter.com/S1Esoo32tW
Trends
prevnext
"I love Scream."
"Which one?"
"I love Halloween."
"Which one?"
"I love Friday the 13th?"
"Which one?"
"I love Nightmare on Elm Street."
"Which... nah just kidding, I know."— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) November 18, 2020
Let's Be Honest
prevnext
Guys we’re just going to call it Scream 5 https://t.co/q1GGsY3nOh— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) November 18, 2020
Facts
prevnext
Halloween gave us the Scream franchise, which gave us Halloween: H20, which gave us Scream 4, which gave us 2018's Halloween, which gave us 2022's Scream.— Louis Pumpkin Pie-tzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 18, 2020
Points Were Made
prevnext
Wow, people are really complaining that "Scream 5" is titled "Scream".
They're pissed that a movie that known for satirizing the piss outta common horror trends of the age is following a trend to tear it a new one in the movie proper. pic.twitter.com/YKcOmbqWA1— Struggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) November 18, 2020
You Have to Laugh
prevnext
Scream 5 revealing its official title pic.twitter.com/dVxDZHaHnu— Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) November 18, 2020
"OKAY!"
prevnext
Scream 5 is officially titled Scream? OKAY! pic.twitter.com/ZxKRrydZx6— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 18, 2020
Nerdist For the Win
prevnext
Scream 5's title: 'Scream' pic.twitter.com/ySpC4HC9i7— Nerdist (@nerdist) November 18, 2020
The Positive
prevnext
Let’s focus on the positive: SCREAM ‘22 is gonna be a Good Gale Weathers Hair Scream pic.twitter.com/M0uXiXGNsR— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) November 18, 2020
Just Let the Core Three Survive
prevnext
Sorry but Sidney Prescott is irreplaceable and nobody will replace her for me. She will always be the scream star (along with Gale and Dewey) no matter if they would pass the torch on. #Scream pic.twitter.com/QbTw71txDj— 🔪Horror Queen Neve🔪👑 (@HorrorQueenNeve) November 18, 2020
The REAL Bummer
prev
i can’t believe we still have to wait over a year for scream 5 pic.twitter.com/4JGpXbnKA6— ian✨ (@filmstyIe) November 18, 2020