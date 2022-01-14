Scream 5 Trends As Fans Debate the New Title

Scream 5 has officially wrapped filming and today we learned the highly-anticipated horror movie's new title... Scream. This will mark the first movie in the franchises to drop the numbers and revert to the original title. Naturally, this choice has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. In fact, "Scream 5" is currently trending on Twitter. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all returning for the new movie, there's a lot to celebrate and discuss, but the title is the current hot topic on social media.

While some people aren't fans of the new title, others are arguing that it's following the long-standing Scream formula of taking a meta approach to the current trends in horror. Since the original Scream paid homage to the original Halloween, it's no big surprise that Kevin Williamson, the original Scream creator/writer and executive producer on the new film, announced the new title is Scream considering the 2018 Halloween reboot was titled Halloween.

