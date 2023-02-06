Former Scream Star Jokes About Playing Their Twin for a Scream 7 Return (Exclusive)

One element that makes the Scream franchise different from other horror franchises is that, when we see a character die, they don't make a surprise return in a sequel, so in the case of Alison Brie's Rebecca Walters from Scream 4, her on-screen death seemingly prevents her from appearing in a future installment. Despite that definitive death, Brie recently joked that she's more than happy to return to the series for Scream 7, even if that means having to play the twin of Rebecca. Brie will next be seen in Somebody I Used to Know, which premieres on Prime Video on February 10th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about her favorite cinematic franchises and the ones she'd most like to join, Brie admitted, "I don't know that you're going to like my answer, and also it's like, I selfishly have already fulfilled the prophecy, but the Scream franchise was a huge ... I know it's not quite in the vein that you were hoping for, but I was so obsessed with the Scream movies, 1, 2, and 3, and then I got to be in Scream 4 years later, and that was a major dream come true."

With Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise for Scream VI, Brie joked, "I heard. I was like, 'What, Rebecca Walters doesn't have a twin sister who's still alive?' Didn't get the phone call, but I'll be around for 7 if anybody's listening."

Given that Brie co-wrote her latest film alongside husband Dave Franco, who also wrote and directed the horror film The Rental, Brie teased, "Dave and I are going to write Scream 7. You heard it here first, and we're bringing Jamie Kennedy back."

In Somebody I Used to Know, workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco & Alison Brie, Somebody I Used to Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going.

Scream VI is slated to hit theaters on March 10th. Somebody I Used to Know hits Prime Video on February 10th.

