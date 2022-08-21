Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career

Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.

"Me, too," Brie said with a sigh when the interviewer said they were still upset about the cancellation. "It's the great heartbreak of my career. But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it – maybe more than anything I've worked on! – and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show." She added, "Yeah, it was surprising! But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. [Laughs] You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective."

Back in 2020, Brie was asked about the possibility of a GLOW movie, and she compared the process to Community. While the sitcom did have six full seasons, fans of the show have been clamoring for a film.

"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," Brie shared with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). "I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I'm also part of the Community cast, who's been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I'm saying is don't hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

"It's definitely a bummer," she added. "I'm going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we're so lucky. We're lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

Are you still holding out hope for a GLOW movie? Tell us in the comments!