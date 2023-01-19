Scream VI Gets Official New Poster

Today saw the debut of a full-length trailer for Scream VI, teasing the terror and excitement of the new film, which also came with the debut of an all-new poster for the adventure. Keeping in line with other posters for the series, the new poster features an ominous visage of Ghostface looming over the cast of characters who will star in the sequel. While some of these characters we saw last year in the latest Scream, there are also some fresh faces on the poster who have joined the cast, as well as highlighting the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby from Scream 4. You can check out the Scream VI poster below before it hits theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

This poster also reminds us that the new film will be making some important changes, as it's leaving former suburban settings for the streets of New York City. Star Barrera previously detailed how changing up the locale ends up bringing with it all-new and more horrifying elements.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider last fall of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream VI is set to land in theaters on March 10th.

What do you think of the poster? Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!