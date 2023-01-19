Scream VI Directors Tease Film Will Be Subversive, Raw, and "Relentless"

A key component of the Scream franchise is an emphasis on the twisted and surprising narrative that leads to the reveal of what character is sporting a Ghostface costume to commit crimes as opposed to embracing brutal violence, but directors of Scream VI Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently teased that this new film will surely take audiences by surprise with its brutality. The pair pointed out how last year's Scream, which marked the first film in the franchise that wasn't directed by the late Wes Craven, was meant to offer audiences the comforts of earlier entries, and that this new film would be a bit more unexpected. Scream VI is set to land in theaters on March 10th.

"Part of our assignment on Scream 5 was to play the greatest hits, to really show that we were part of a long lineage of characters," Gillett recently shared with NME. "With Scream VI we wanted to subvert that warm blanket, and make something that's grittier and rawer."

He continued, "It's relentless and really visceral. There's a lot more of Matt and I in this movie. I think that we had to make Scream 5 in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that's a little bit different. We think people are going to be really excited about it."

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

While the last film in the series was meant to be a return to form, it actually had the lowest body count of the franchise. As far as how Scream VI will compare, the filmmakers had to stay coy about the on-screen kills.

"I don't think we can answer that without a spoiler," Bettinelli-Olpin joked about the film's violence. "But to jump off what Tyler just said, this one is definitely more brazen and more aggressive than the last one. So, you know, wink-wink, there's a body count in this one."

