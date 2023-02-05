Scream VI Runtime Is the Series' Longest Yet

Scream VI is set to shake things up for the hit slasher franchise in a big way, taking its starring ensemble to the Big Apple. Ghostface is sure to pick them off one by one until the killer is inevitably stopped. While it's always a guarantee the mayhem is eventually stopped, it looks like they won't be corralled until much later than the other films in the franchise. According to a new Scream VI listing on Regal's website, the sequel is set to be the longest of the franchise.

The film is set to run 123 minutes, setting a franchise-high at two hours and three minutes. That bests the previous record set by Scream 2, which ran for exactly two hours. The four other films in the franchise are paired up when it comes to runtimes, with Scream 3 and Scream 5 lasting one hour and 54 minutes while Scream and Scream 4 ran for one hour and 51 minutes each.

In addition to being the longest film in the franchise, the tone of the franchise will shift heavily as co-director Tyler Gillett has teased the subversive nature of Scream VI.

"Part of our assignment on Scream 5 was to play the greatest hits, to really show that we were part of a long lineage of characters," Gillett recently shared with NME. "With Scream VI we wanted to subvert that warm blanket, and make something that's grittier and rawer."

He continued, "It's relentless and really visceral. There's a lot more of Matt and I in this movie. I think that we had to make Scream 5 in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that's a little bit different. We think people are going to be really excited about it."

Why is Scream 6 set in New York?

In an interview earlier this year, new Scream star Melissa Barrera said he thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10th. What's your favorite entry the franchise to date? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!