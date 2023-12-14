Original Scream Star Admits They "Don't Really Care" About Character Like Fans Do

Actor Matthew Lillard has starred in a number of beloved projects over the years, though one of his most beloved roles among horror fans is as Stu Macher from the original Scream, and while the actor still has fond memories about the project, he recently confirmed how he doesn't hold the character in as high of regard as fans. With nearly 30 years having passed since he played the character, he has brought dozens of other characters to life, and while he confirmed how one of the Ghostface killers from the seminal 1996 movie isn't as dear to him, he still appreciates how the role led to a passionate connection with fans.

"I don't really care about Stu Macher," Lillard confirmed to Collider. "It's a part I played. It's like if you're a plumber, do you care about the house you did down the street and around the corner? No, it's your job. And I love that job, it's been nice to have that in my resume, but the reality is that it's a part I did 20-plus years ago."

He continued, "So, what is important to me is that what it means to other people is deeply relevant when you see them all the time, and powerful. It's not something I understood before that."

While other figures in the Scream franchise, and in the horror genre in general, are a bit more enthusiastic about select roles and champion the returns of such character, Lillard's comments imply that he's appreciative of the support from fans but likely won't be pushing for Stu to somehow be revived.

Thanks in large part to Lillard's compelling performance, fans have been hoping that Stu could somehow be brought back into the contemporary timeline of the Scream series and theorize about how he could have survived the original movie, though Lillard likely isn't as invested in such a return. Even the writer of the original Scream Kevin Williamson teased that Stu could return, having shared with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "I mean, I would say never but I have always been wrong when I do ... You can't say 'never' ... There's always that twin brother theory."

