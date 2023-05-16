Scream 6 Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Talks the Core Four, Jamie Kennedy, and More (Exclusive)

Jasmin Savoy Brown joined the Scream franchise with last year's Scream, in which it was revealed she was the niece of Jamie Kennedy's Randy from the original films. This put her in the unique position of carrying on Randy's legacy, serving as the authority on the horror genre and the ways in which the potential victims of Ghostface could use the rules from horror movies to survive into the next sequel. Brown has earned herself a passionate following in the horror realm not only for her work in Scream and Scream VI, but also for her work in Yellowjackets. Scream VI is out now on Digital HD and streaming on Paramount+ and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about how her work in the horror realm has impacted her perception of the genre itself, Brown admitted, "I'm really grateful for how the horror community has welcomed me and I am fortunate that I will be doing another, it's not a horror, this movie Green Bank, with Tatiana Maslany and Josh Ruben. It's not a horror, but there are psychological elements and I'm really grateful for that, and yes, I would like to do some comedies. I am funny, I promise. I can do it. My brain and my body need a break from trauma and stress and screaming and blood."

While audiences shouldn't expect to see Randy return to the franchise anytime soon, having been killed in Scream 2, Brown confirmed that she has touched base with Kennedy about carrying on the character's legacy.

"When [Scream] came out, I messaged him on Instagram and was like, 'Hey, what do you think? I hope you're proud. Do you like it?' And he was really nice and said very nice things, but it pretty much ended there," Brown revealed. "I think that we have really different schedules. He mentioned getting together at one point, but it didn't work out. I would really like to see that happen someday, it would be fun to even just have a coffee, shoot the sh-t, talk about it all. But, it hasn't happened at this point."

Scream VI is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

To honor the bond between the "Core Four," the cast previously teased that they considered getting tattoos to celebrate their work on the films. Brown confessed that they haven't gotten the tattoos yet, and revealed who is to blame for the delay.

When asked about whether they've gotten their tattoos, Brown admitted, "Oh, my God, no. Literally, call Jenna and call Mason. Melissa and I are ready to go. All summer they were like, 'Yeah, we will.' And at the last second, they're both like, 'I don't know.' And Melissa and I can't do it by ourselves, we can't get Core Two, that's just stupid."

