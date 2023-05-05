Scream 6 Star Teases Their Return for a Scream 7

Despite the success of Scream VI, a Scream 7 has yet to officially be confirmed either by filmmakers or studios, but if a seventh entry into the franchise is announced, newcomer to the series Josh Segarra feels pretty confident that he'll be making a comeback. The film saw Segarra's character serving as the boyfriend to Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter, which understandably sparked speculation among fans that he could be responsible for killings, so with the film revealing that the crimes were being committed by someone else, this at least leaves the door open for Segarra to make another appearance in the long-running franchise.

"If there's a Scream 7, your boy will be back a hundred percent ... That relationship between Sam and Danny, I love that," Segarra shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Both the original Scream and 2022's Scream featured killers that were romantic partners of a protagonist, so audiences are always apprehensive about the inclusion of such figures, with Segarra's character proving to be earnest in his intentions as opposed to manipulative. Even after proving those intentions, Segarra pointed out that fans are still somewhat apprehensive about what his Danny is really after.

"No matter what Danny did, he was still a suspect. Even now, I've seen all those chatters where people are being like, 'Nah, he's definitely the killer still,'" Segarra joked. "I'm like, 'Can you just let my man live?' He just loves Sam. He wants to be part of the Core Four. He just wants to be nice and protect her."

Scream VI was confirmed just weeks after the release of last year's Scream, yet no update about a Scream 7 has been revealed. Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin helmed both projects, but with a new film on their horizon, it's unclear what their future will be with the franchise.

"I think that it's hard to not fall in love with the thing that you're making. In fact, I would say that, at its most basic level, the job, right? Is to really love the process," Gillett admitted to ComicBook.com about the duo's future. "You have to love that thing in order to see it across the finish line. Making a movie is too hard to not love it. I would also say, though, that we never expect to have another one, you know what I mean? And I think that that's just an important way of creating. You leave it all on the field. We try to make 5 and then 6, we tried to make those, tried to cram as many of the good ideas that we had into those as possible, not ever knowing if there's gonna be another one. I think that what you end up with is a story that feels like it's a full thought. It's not teasing, it's not a trailer for what's next, it's its own thing and it's got a close-ended character resolution at the end. I think that's just, also, the job. I think it's, for us, our taste and the thing that we love is to arc out a character over the course of one story."

He noted, "We love Scream. We want it to continue forever, regardless of whether we're involved or not, it's a franchise that is very, very dear to us and we love the people that have brought it back to life. It's been a dream to get to make two of them."

