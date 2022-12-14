Scream VI Trailer Has Fans Worried About Fan-Favorite Character
It's been less than a year since the fifth Scream hit theaters, but fans have already been treated to the first trailer for Scream VI. The first footage was released today and sees Ghostface leaving Woodsboro to wreak havoc on New York City. The new installment will see the return of many newcomers from the fifth movie, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Gooding and Brown play the nephew and niece of Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) who was infamously killed in Scream 2. Fans are worried that the Meeks-Martin siblings are at risk of following in their uncle's footsteps. This is especially true after the new trailer showed Ghostface attacking a subway train and putting his focus on Brown's Mindy. Now, Mindy stans are taking to Twitter to express their concern about her fate.
Earlier this year, Brown already started to make fans nervous by reacting to the Scream VI announcement with a photo of her and Gooding with the caption "What if only one of us survives?" Did she know something all the way back then? While we spend the next few months fearing for Mindy, you can check out some of the tweets from worried fans below...
She Must Be Protected
she’s always going through it in these scream trailers, LEAVE HER ALONEEEE #Scream6 #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/YW6AnaCy5I— kyler ☏ (@slshers) December 14, 2022
Don't Do It, Ghostface
scream VI teaser spoilers— alex wren 🐰 (@sidneyfinalgirl) December 14, 2022
if mindy is the opening kill….oh that’s so sick
Dislike
mindy being the one in danger of all characters in the scream trailer feels like a targeted attack towards me— bela🦦 (@avasword) December 14, 2022
Facts
scream 6 you better let mindy meeks-martin live pic.twitter.com/1QwheMOhOg— maddi (@mayas_lopez) December 14, 2022
Horrible Thought
scream vi teaser spoilers, kinda— alex wren 🐰 (@sidneyfinalgirl) December 14, 2022
what if mindy dies before we even get to see her interact with kirby ….
Points Were Made
also if mindy does die on that subway it would be a great way to homage scream 2 by grabbing the element of complicity from maureen’s death in the opening and the way randy got separated from gale and dewey before he went too— kirby reed returns (@theshapeburns) December 14, 2022
Counterpoint
mindy scene in trailer is obvs a copout do yall rlly think scream would spoil main character death in the trailer 😭😭😭— birthday addams (@zadtwt) December 14, 2022
Just a Fakeout
people crying over them showing ghostface getting close to mindy like there wasn't a more explicit attack scene against every single character in every promo for scream 5...— stev carpenter (@screamreboot) December 14, 2022
Chad or Mindy?
Randy died in Scream 2 so…we losing one of them and it can’t be Mindy like NO pic.twitter.com/dUX9pYDhtZ— bones and paul (@paulswhtn) December 14, 2022
Big Feelings
if mindy is first kill in scream 6 pic.twitter.com/HtvLzgaxXu— the news & media 📁 (@basicbarbiez) December 14, 2022
Oh No!
i’m so scared for her this is my girl like pls don’t kill ha— 𓏲 ᶜʰʳⁱˢ (@sattanics) December 14, 2022
PLEASE
Protect her. Don’t do her like Randy in Scream 2, please. #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/Mzh1KoY5Jw— Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 14, 2022
In Conclusion
need mindy to live in scream 6— van (@bIoodymartha) December 14, 2022
Scream VI his theaters on March 10, 2023.prev