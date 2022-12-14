Scream VI Trailer Has Fans Worried About Fan-Favorite Character

It's been less than a year since the fifth Scream hit theaters, but fans have already been treated to the first trailer for Scream VI. The first footage was released today and sees Ghostface leaving Woodsboro to wreak havoc on New York City. The new installment will see the return of many newcomers from the fifth movie, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Gooding and Brown play the nephew and niece of Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) who was infamously killed in Scream 2. Fans are worried that the Meeks-Martin siblings are at risk of following in their uncle's footsteps. This is especially true after the new trailer showed Ghostface attacking a subway train and putting his focus on Brown's Mindy. Now, Mindy stans are taking to Twitter to express their concern about her fate.

Earlier this year, Brown already started to make fans nervous by reacting to the Scream VI announcement with a photo of her and Gooding with the caption "What if only one of us survives?" Did she know something all the way back then? While we spend the next few months fearing for Mindy, you can check out some of the tweets from worried fans below...