Shining Vale Season 2 First Photos Released

Last year saw the debut of the STARZ series Shining Vale, whose blend of comedy and drama within a horror-themed premise made it a hit for the network, resulting in the series getting renewed for a Season 2. With the second season set to premiere in October, Entertainment Weekly has debuted a batch of first-look images from the new season, featuring fresh glimpses at returning stars Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino, and Greg Kinnear. Given how many projects have been delayed over the past year, knowing that Season 2 of Shining Vale had wrapped filming prior to writers' and actors' strikes will surely have fans excited. Season 2 of Shining Vale premieres on STARZ on October 13th.

The first season was described, "Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed -- turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former "wild child" who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn't written her second novel, she can't remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the "crazy" of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real."

Entertainment Weekly says of the new season, "In Season 2, which kicks off four months later, Pat's insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. She returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don't need her, Terry doesn't remember her, and to make matters worse, Pat's new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. As if that wasn't enough, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past."

Check out the new photos from Season 2 of Shining Vale below before it premieres on STARZ on October 13th.