STARZ Renews Horror-Comedy for Season 2

✖

STARZ unveiled their latest horror-comedy earlier this year with Shining Vale, a series that is confirmed to be getting a Season 2. The eight-episode debut season wrapped up just a few weeks ago, with this renewal revealing that the sophomore season will also consist of eight episodes. The series stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino, who are all slated to return for the second season. With a majority of the first season centering around a haunted house, it's unknown how the narrative will expand or if it will return to the residence in Shining Vale that is home to otherworldly spirits.

"Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting, and motherhood," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ, shared in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic-dropping blend of horror and comedy."

Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed -- turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former "wild child" who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn't written her second novel, she can't remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the "crazy" of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

The series was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

Astrof added, "Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps' story- especially after the way we ended Season 1. Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, 'We Are Phelps!'"

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Shining Vale.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!