Scream: Courteney Cox Joins TikTok Trend in Honor of Gale Weathers’ Return

The new Scream hit theaters this weekend, and it’s set to be the first movie to knock Spider-Man: No Way Home from the box office’s top spot. The new horror film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score after 190 reviews and an 85% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. It’s been over ten years since Scream 4 was released, so fans are especially excited to see Scream staples Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette back in action. The stars have clearly been having fun promoting their fifth outing. In fact, Cox joined a TikTok trend this week in honor of her character’s return.

“It’s scary how late I am to this trend,” Cox captioned the post. Cox took part in the trend that blew up last year that sees folks cleaning their mirror only to reveal their true reflection. In Cox’s case, she hilariously sees a cardboard cutout of Gale Weathers. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Scream wrapped production at the end of 2020, Cox took to Instagram to share that original Scream director, Wes Craven, would be proud of the new movie. “Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber-talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you [writer] @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy,” Cox wrote.

During a recent virtual reunion event, Kevin Williamson also spoke about doing Craven proud with the new film.

“I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes,” the writer noted. “The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they’re even so honored to even be asked to make this film, and that they’re such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did.”

In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Scream will see the return of Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Jack Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film alongside Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

The new Scream is now playing in theaters.