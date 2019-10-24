Stephen King Converting His Home Into a Museum and Writers’ Retreat

An unofficial landmark in the town of Bangor, Maine is about to get a lot more official, with Stephen King recently revealing that he aimed to turn his home into a museum and writers’ retreat. For more than 40 years, King has been known as a master of horror, having delivered audiences hundreds of terrifying tales, resulting in hordes of fans flocking to the small Maine town to see where the author calls “home.” Rolling Stone detailed that King and his wife Tabitha have been approved to rezone their home as a non-profit, allowing guests to visit an archive of his works while the house next door will be converted into a retreat for up to five writers.

“We are in the very beginning of planning the writers’ retreat at the house next door, providing housing for up to five writers in residence at a time. The zoning change getting press coverage was the first step. We are 1 to 2 years away from an operating retreat,” King shared on his own Facebook page. “The archives formerly held at the University of Maine will be accessible for restricted visits by appointment only. There will not be a museum and nothing will be open to the public, but the archives will be available to researchers and scholars.”

Any reader who is familiar with King’s works know the importance of New England in many of his stories, as the history and relatively sleepy nature of various locales allow scary stories to unfold in ways that would be impossible in other parts of the world. The location of his residence is far from a secret, with fans regularly taking photos in front of the iconic gates of the home, which resemble a spider’s web.

“The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community,” city councilor Ben Sprague shared with Rolling Stone. “Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.”

King concocted the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine to unite a number of his stories, which often exists on the outskirts of a narrative. When King moved to Bangor in the ’80s, it helped inspire him to write IT.

In a 1983 essay the author wrote, he noted, “I had a very long book in mind, a book which I hoped would deal with the way myths and dreams and stories — stories, most of all — become a part of the everyday life of a small American city.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Stay tuned for details on the new museum and retreat.

