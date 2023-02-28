King on Screen Documentary to Explore Stephen King Cinematic Adaptations

Stephen King's Carrie was published in 1974 and then adapted into a movie in 1976, which kicked off a decades-spanning legacy of the author's works being brought to life in a variety of ways, with the upcoming documentary King on Screen set to chronicle the highs and lows of these adaptations. While the author might most be known for his horrifying stories, his works have crossed over into various genres, with adaptations of all sorts earning acclaim, thanks not only to the power of the source material, but also the impressive collaborators such projects have earned both on screen and off. King on Screen is set to hit theaters this summer before landing on home-video platforms in the fall.

Deadline describes of the documentary, "King on Screen offers audiences an intimate sit-down with directors who have adapted King's work for the screen, looking at the movies and shows that have brought his body of work an entirely new life -- both the ones that reached the top-tier echelons of pop culture history and those that fell by the wayside into obscurity. Among those sitting down for interviews in the film, which world premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, are Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile), Mick Garris (ABC's The Stand), Mike Flanagan (Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep), and director and special makeup effects titan Greg Nicotero (Creepshow, Misery), to name a few."

The film was directed by Daphné Baiwir and has support from King himself.

"Daphné has done a spectacular job of showcasing the talented filmmakers who brought the work of Stephen King to life in moving images," Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch shared in a statement. "As a lifelong King fan, I could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences across North America and have it as a part of the Dark Star family."

This won't be the only King-related project landing in theaters this summer, as the adaptation The Boogeyman will also be getting a theatrical release.

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, "Boogeyman!" before perishing. The movie was directed by Rob Savage, who delivered audiences the surprise hit Host on Shudder in 2020 and followed that with 2021's Dashcam. The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), and Madison Hu (Voyagers).

Stay tuned for the release date on King on Screen. The Boogeyman lands in theaters on June 2nd.

