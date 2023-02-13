Stephen King's Children of the Corn Reboot Gets Trailer

Years after production was completed and the film earned a handful of screenings, the new adaptation of Stephen King's Children of the Corn has released an official trailer. The short story by King was first adapted into a film in 1984 and has grown into becoming one of the author's most expansive franchises, though with a majority of those titles all landing directly on home-video platforms, they haven't earned the same attention as some of the projects with larger budgets. The upcoming movie marks the eleventh entry in the feature-length series, though it is meant to serve as a reimagining as opposed to a continuation of the movies that came before it. Children of the Corn will be landing in theaters on March 3rd, will hit Digital HD and On Demand March 21st, and will stream on Shudder later this year.

The new film is described, "Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival. Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children of the Corn is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation."

The movie stars Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man), and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior), which was written and directed by Kurt Wimmer.

As compared to both the first big-screen adaptation and short story, this new film serves more as a prequel that explains how the town came to be what was explored in those earlier efforts.

Stephen King's official website describes the original short story, "Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small isolated community nearby. The story centers on their encounters with the strange citizens of Gaitlin and the entity they call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows.'"

Children of the Corn hits theaters on March 3rd before hitting On Demand and Digital HD on March 21st. Stay tuned for details on the film's Shudder release.

