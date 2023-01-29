The Boogeyman From Stephen King Gets First Trailer

After years of being in development, Stephen King fans have finally been given their first official look at the adaptation of his story The Boogeyman, thanks to the film's very first trailer. There are a number of Stephen King projects on the way this year, with this trailer kicking off a year of exciting projects for King fans, some of which land in theaters and others which will debut on streaming platforms. In the case of The Boogeyman, the film was initially slated for a Hulu release, though has instead pivoted to land in theaters. Check out the first trailer for The Boogeyman below before it lands in theaters on June 2nd.

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, "Boogeyman!" before perishing.

From the mind of Stephen King, see #TheBoogeyman only in theaters June 2. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/NFax953K8P — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) January 29, 2023

The original short story comes from King's Night Shift collection, with other stories from the collection earning the films Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, and The Mangler.

The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Emily Morris serving as executive producers. 21 Laps' next projects include The Adam Project, directed by Levy, and the fourth season of Stranger Things. Cheaper by the Dozen, Crater, and an animated version of Night at the Museum.

The movie was directed by Rob Savage, who delivered audiences the surprise hit Host on Shudder in 2020 and followed that with 2021's Dashcam. The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), and Madison Hu (Voyagers).

Another highly anticipated Stephen King film on the way is a new adaptation of his novel 'Salem's Lot. The film was originally slated to hit theaters last fall, only for its release to be pushed to this spring, and it's currently without a release date. While The Boogeyman was initially slated for streaming and then pivoted to a theatrical release, with the number of delays Salem's Lot has earned, we can't rule out that film instead finding a home on a streaming service. Another project expected in 2023 that doesn't have a release date is a prequel to Pet Sematary, which will debut on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for details on The Boogeyman before it lands in theaters on June 2nd.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!