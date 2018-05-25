Stephen King Reveals Why Donald Trump Blocked Him On Twitter

In ways both good and bad, social media has changed the ways in which our society interacts with one another, which even includes famous authors and politicians. Horror novelist Stephen King, for example, shared some words about Donald Trump which the former host of The Apprentice didn’t take kindly to, resulting in King being blocked on the social media service. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, King confessed what comments caused the action.

“He blocked me about eight or nine months ago, it’s been a long time, it’s hard to remember. I might have said he had his head somewhere where certain yoga positions would be necessary to get in there,” King confessed. “And that was it, man!”

In retaliation for getting blocked, King claims he prevented Trump from viewing one of the biggest movies of last year.

“Well, I blocked him from seeing my next movie, which was IT, so no balloons for Donald Trump,” the author joked.

King didn’t end there, as he explained that he also took preventative measures against Vice President Mike Pence.

“I blocked Mike Pence, too. Because whatever Donald said, Mike Pence would come out and say, ‘That’s right. Exactly,’” King confirmed. “And there was something about him, too, about Mike Pence, that’s creepy, and I think it has something to do with his hair. The hair doesn’t look like it has strands, it’s just there. He’s like the mean doctor on a soap opera, the one that sells drugs or has a prostitution ring from Bulgaria or something. It’s just that look.”

The author has created countless compelling characters over the decades, with King coming to the realization that some of his characters remind him of Trump.

“He reminds me of this character Greg Stillson in The Dead Zone, he reminded me a little bit of him,” the author pointed out. “And then there was this character ‘Big Jim’ Rennie, and he was in a book called Under the Dome, and he was the town selectman who thought he knew everything and the town gets cut off and he becomes the tyrant of this little town until he chokes on his own pollution, so there’s a little bit of that.”

While Trump might remind King of some of his own characters, he pointed out that the former businessman reminds him of someone from DC Comics.

“The other thing, when I think about Trump, I think about the Superman comics I read when I was a kid,” the author noted. “It was like Obama was President and, you know Bizarro World? So Obama was President, Trump is like Bizarro President, so there’s some of that.”

A federal ruling deemed it unconstitutional for Trump to block people, though we doubt he’ll make amends with King anytime soon.

[H/T YouTube, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]