Stranger Things Casting Info May Confirm Season 5 Plans

Back in September, Netflix confirmed Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season, and fans are eager to find out what’s next for their favorite kids from Hawkins, Indiana. There’s been no word on how long the hit series will last, but a new exclusive report from Murphy’s Multiverse suggests a season five is happening. The site revealed a casting description for a new character called “Ashe,” who is expected to become a series regular for two more seasons.

“The confirmation comes by way of a description of a key new character set to join the series in Season 4,” the site reads “Season 4 will introduce a new series regular, ‘Ashe.’ The studio is searching for a mid-20s American male of any ethnicity to play the role which comes with a 2 season deal, meaning the character’s arc, described as integral to the new season, will not be resolved until Season 5!”

While the release date for season four has yet to be announced, production for the show is expected to begin soon, which will likely result in a 2021 premiere.

The big question of Stranger Things‘ upcoming season will be whether or not Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) survived the end of the third season. He’s presumed dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Recently, Harbour spoke to TheWrap and claimed he doesn’t know his character’s fate.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

While we doubt the series would bring the character back so quickly after his apparent demise, Harbour implies he hasn’t heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.