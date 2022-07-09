Stranger Things Fans Are Celebrating Maya Hawke's Birthday
Happy Birthday, Maya Hawke! The actor known best for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things turned 24 on July 8th. Hawke was just seen playing Robin again in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which released its final two episodes last week. Just like the rest of the Hawkins teens, Robin went through a lot this season, and fans are eager to see her return in 2024.
"I'm not allowed to tell you when we finish filming, but I can tell you that, though it's been forever, because we've had so much time, the level of effort, interest, and detail that the Duffer brothers have had the time to put into these scripts, and that the actors have had the time to think about their characters, it is gonna be awesome," Hawke shared with Collider before Season 4 was released. "And I'm so proud of the work that everyone is doing and I can't wait for people to see this season. It's been a long wait, but I think it will be worth it."
Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna/Henry/One.
You can check out some of the tweets honoring Hawke's birthday below...
Love From the Writers' Room
Happy bday to the one and only pic.twitter.com/h0mmEteDvf— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 8, 2022
"Finally Hawkins Has Reason To Celebrate!"
Finalmente Hawkins tem motivos pra comemorar! Hoje é aniversário da Maya Hawke 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/0OOnClT84k— netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) July 8, 2022
Letterboxd Legend
happy birthday maya hawke 🧡 pic.twitter.com/hx9DW0DQ1E— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 8, 2022
Now That's Range
“i haven’t always known i wanted to act. i wanted to be a farmer, an english professor, or an archaeologist”
happy 24th birthday to the one and only maya hawke!! 💓 pic.twitter.com/loSt4z1bLU— alex ⚢ marina’s collar (@nervarc) July 8, 2022
Uma Anyone?
Happy Birthday Maya Hawke...❤️🎂🎉🤩 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/o7SUldZPRz— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 8, 2022
Time To Celebrate
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL MAYA HAWKE DAY! Ily more than words✨💘happy 24 pic.twitter.com/Lg0o1xK8pQ— sofi 🎬 MAYA AND SOFI’S WEEK (@robinsconverses) July 8, 2022
Robin Forever
happy birthday to my favorite person, i love u maya hawke. <3 pic.twitter.com/AavSx0EYCE— best of stranger things (@bestofstrangert) July 8, 2022
More Nancy And Robin Scenes ASAP
happy bday to our girl maya hawke !! 💙 pic.twitter.com/IGjc5yi8zy— 💭 (@ronancethinker) July 8, 2022
Queen Status
happy 24th birthday to our beloved maya hawke, we love you💖🥳 pic.twitter.com/ijfb2Inra2— best of maya hawke🎂 (@badpostmaya) July 8, 2022
For Real
can't believe how lucky we are to live at the same time as the maya hawke pic.twitter.com/qje2Xjfv3L— zee 🎸 (@strangeaithusa) July 8, 2022