Stranger Things Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Season 4 Trailer

On Tuesday, Netflix released the full trailer for the fourth season of. The trailer teases that war is on the horizon. Things look grim with Chief Hopper still imprisoned in Russia and Eleven without her powers. Also, Hawkins, Indiana, might be somewhat cursed? And why is Max floating? And who is the scary, Upside-Down-looking guy? A lot is going on in this trailer, and the season will have a lot of ground to cover, as it is the show’s penultimate outing, preparing for the series’ fifth and final season to follow. Fans are excited with only a few weeks before Stranger Things 4 debuts.

Stranger Things fans have something to say with everything going on in the trailer. After seeing this glimpse into Stranger Things Season Four, they’re taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and comments. Here’s a sampling of what they’re saying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What did you think of the new Stranger Things Season Four trailer? Are you excited about the upcoming new season of Stranger Things on Netflix? What do you think is going to happen? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Stranger Things Season Four premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

Upside Down

https://twitter.com/wandaslizzie/status/1513886074615250945

Badass

https://twitter.com/ramscollar/status/1513883198106841090

Same

https://twitter.com/FIVESFURY/status/1513886116621033485

Finally

https://twitter.com/hoppeggo/status/1513881267921723397

See You Soon

https://twitter.com/ladyfilmbird/status/1513883542790545421

All Of Us

https://twitter.com/strangervision/status/1513880654278238216

Evil

https://twitter.com/gnfflower/status/1513882029158547466

Main Girl

https://twitter.com/elswraith/status/1513882378778951687

Girlboss

https://twitter.com/sylviesbyers/status/1513890466126872587

No Recovery