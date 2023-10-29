Stranger Things Prequel The First Shadow Reveals First Look

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently scheduled to be released on Netflix next year, but it's not the only Stranger Things content fans of the horror show have to look forward to. Earlier this year, Stranger Things: The First Shadow was announced. The stage play is coming to London's West End and is set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959, and it is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. The play will feature younger versions of the characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel. This week, new photos from the production were shared to the show's Facebook page.

"SNEAK PEEK inside the #StrangerThingsOnStage rehearsal room. 👀 Performances begin 17 November," Stranger Things on Stage wrote. You can view the photos in the post below:

Who Is Starring in Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow's cast includes Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper, Jr., Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel, Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner, Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown as Lonnie Byers, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress, Max Harwood as Allen Munson, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Matthew Pidgeon as Father Newby, Calum Ross as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton as Claudia Henderson, Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel and Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby. Additional cast members include Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

Stay tuned for more updates about Stranger Things: The First Shadow.