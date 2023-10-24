Stranger Things Director Addresses How Season 5 Will Handle Stars Looking Older

It’s been seven years since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, though not nearly as much time has passed for the characters from Hawkins, Indiana, so when Season 5 ultimately debuts, the teen-aged cast is sure to look noticeably different from how they looked in that debut season. Director Shawn Levy recently addressed the issue of the young cast looking significantly different from one season to the next, noting that the production team is well aware of these physical transformations and how it will be a concerted effort from the hair, makeup, and costuming teams to help hide the more significant changes. Due to the actor’s strike, it’s currently unclear when Season 5 of the series could head into production.

“We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly,” Levy explained to Variety. “This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The ’80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all the all the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us.”

The series has already suffered through one round of the actors going through obvious maturation, as the time difference between Seasons 3 and 4 was said to be six months within the series, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seasons were released nearly three years apart. This resulted in some characters looking quite different from how they last appeared in Season 3.

While development of Season 5 of the series was first delayed due to the writers’ strike, which has since been resolved, the actors’ strike has no sign of ending anytime soon. Levy went on to address how hopeful all parties involved are to make an agreement to end the strike.

“I can’t speak to how important Stranger Things is to Netflix in the strike talks, and I am not inclined to speak on their behalf.I can say with confidence I think every actor, director, producer, writer, and crew member want to get back to work,” the filmmaker shared. “I think that Stranger Things is a true flag-bearing franchise for Netflix’s brand, and everyone there is also hungry to make the next season. However, none of that can happen unless there is a fair and equitable deal made. I’m saying a small prayer that I will already be back at work once this piece runs.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

