Stranger Things EP Hopes Series Can Screen in Theaters With Final Episodes

One of Netflix's most anticipated upcoming projects is the final season of Stranger Things, which is expected (actors strike permitting) to be released sometime in 2024. After the events of season 4, the stage is set for what should be a thrilling and action-packed series conclusion, and the thing that could make that even more of a grand event would be to have it on a larger screen. Netflix has toyed with the idea of releasing films in theaters for a short run before hitting their streaming service, and in a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Executive Producer Shawn Levy revealed he would love to see the series get a run in theaters for its finally season.

When asked if he would like to see some sort of theatrical element for the show's final season, Levy said, "For many years now I've been dying, just as an audience member which is, at the end of the day I'm still a guy sitting in the audience who wants to be delighted. Even when I'm directing I'm thinking about what it would feel like if you're watching it, and that kind of is my roadmap."

"I would love to see, I mean honestly, I would love to see a whole screening series of Stranger Things in theaters, because the brothers are just magnificently cinematic filmmakers and the work that they're doing is clearly as ambitious and well crafted as any movie, and I would love to see us go out with the biggest bang possible. If the theatrical experience can be part of that, that would make me personally super happy," Levy said.

While the season will be understandably grand in scope due to how season 4 ended, Levy said the scripts that have come in retain what the show is known for, and all the epic elements are rooted in the characters that fans have grown to love over the course of the series.

"This season is epic and broad in its cinematic scope, but it's very much Stranger Things," Levy said. "I have to credit the Duffers. They have always...you read the outline sometimes and it's just, it's massive, massive. But then you read the scripts, and you remember again and again and again that their instinct for anchoring the epic and the intimate, and for anchoring the darkness of the genre with the warmth of these characters, it's so innate to them."

"It is in my opinion one of their greatest superpowers, and as a result, season 5 like every season before gets bigger in scale, but doesn't forget who and what it is," Levy said.

Stranger Things season 5 currently doesn't have a release date, but we'll keep you posted when that changes. In the meantime, you can watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

