Stranger Things Star Weighs in on Their Character’s Fate and If They Could Return

Throughout the course of Stranger Things, the series has never shied away from delivering audiences surprising and violent subject matter, making viewers think that any beloved character could meet a fatal demise. The first two seasons left its major characters unscathed while Season One’s Barb and Season Two’s Bob both died, becoming the deaths that audiences were most emotionally impacted by. The third season finale of the series, however, brought with it shocking reveals for beloved characters, seemingly confirming their departure from the series. One of the series’ stars, on the other hand, isn’t so sure we’ve seen the last of their character.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for Stranger Things Season Three

In order to deactivate the device created by the Russians that could unlock a portal to the Upside Down, Hopper is killed by being in the room with the device when Joyce activated the kill switch, causing a catastrophic explosion. Our heroes seemed to accept Hopper’s death, yet without having seen the character die and with a post-credits scene teasing Hopper’s possible survival, David Harbour addressed how he interpreted those final scenes.

“I mean, I have no idea!” Harbour shared with Entertainment Tonight in regards to the post-credits scene confirming his character’s survival. “I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though. You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a ‘K’ or something – some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and there’s some other prisoner. I don’t know, I mean it seems strange. I don’t know how though.”

Fans have typically had to wait at least 18 months in between seasons, leading us to wonder when work will begin on the next season and if Harbour has been tipped off to what the co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for the future.

“Nothing,” Harbour confirmed when addressing what he has been told. “They really haven’t! Actually this weekend, I’m trying to sit down with them to talk about what’s going on because we didn’t get a chance to. We all ran off after shooting [season three] and we haven’t seen each other for a long time and I was like, ‘Guys, let’s sit down.’ Actually before this [red carpet], I was like, ‘Let’s sit down,’ and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, man, we can’t – we’ve got a thing.’”

He added, “They’ve been dodging me! They’ve been dodging me for days, so I know nothing! I know as much as you. I’ve seen the final episode – it’s extraordinary, it’s magnificent. What Hopper does and what happens to him – he acts like the person he is meant to be. And then there is this mystery at the end. I don’t really know what’s going to happen, but if you find out from the Duffer Brothers, let me know and have them return my calls!”

While it’s possible that Hopper survived the events of the finale, Harbour made sure to specify that some characters really are gone for good.

“I mean, we should always hold onto hope,” the actor joked. “We should never let go of hope – but Barb is really dead.”

Stranger Things Season Three is streaming now on Netflix.

