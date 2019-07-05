Stranger Things Stars Celebrate Season 3 Launch on Social Media

In addition to being the Fourth of July, this Thursday brought the pop culture world a pretty big treat, with the release of the third season of Stranger Things. In case you weren’t aware of the season’s debut, a few of the show’s cast members are here to help in a pretty endearing way.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Jane “Eleven” Hopper on the series, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself eating food while in costume. Brown kept her message short but sweet, suggesting that fans “should most definitely go watch it”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, opted for sharing a behind-the-scenes video of costars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery. Wolfhard remarked in the caption that he’s waited a year to be able to post the video on social media.

I’ve been waiting a year to post this video — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Jim Hopper star David Harbour posted a much longer message, in which he muses about the impact that movies and television can have on storytelling, and how he hopes that people are positively affected by watching the new season.

As those who have binge-watched the season already know, the latest installment of Stranger Things certainly pulls a lot of punches, with interesting results.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” co-creator Ross Duffer admitted earlier this year. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shared in a previous interview. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

Are you excited to check out Stranger Things Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix.