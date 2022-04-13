Stranger Things Clock Is Setting up Bad News in Season 4

Stranger Things 4 is setting up some bad news with that clock. IGN talked to the Duffer Brothers about the upcoming season. That massive trailer shook the Internet just this week. One ominous image that keeps popping up is that grandfather clock. In promotional materials, screenshots, and the trailer itself, the time is ticking for our young heroes. The Duffers said that with time passing the way it has in the real world since the show began, it only makes sense to toss the kids toward more horror focused material. (Not that Stranger Things has pulled back in this regard so far.) Check out what they had to say about that telltale clock right here.

“It’s a really core part of the mystery that our Hawkins group is trying to solve,” Ross explained. “So I don’t want to give away too much other than to say this clock plays a very, very important role moving forward.”

“And you don’t want to see the clock! If you see the clock, it’s not great,” Matt continued. So, be wary of this old timepiece, it’s going to be a signal of bad times ahead for the Hawkins crew.

The creators also shared a special message with the fans before Season 4 was revealed. There’s only one more set of episodes left before it’s all over. “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers wrote. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They continued, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Stranger Things 4 got a brand new synopsis: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

