Stranger Things Reveals First Look at Robert Englund as Victor Creel

Stranger Things 4 just gave fans their first look at Robert Englund as Victor Creel. The evil entity was showcased in some of the promotional material for this season, but it seems as though he’s achieved his final form. Basically, Creel committed some heinous murders that landed him in a mental institution. Among authorities, it’s speculated that he may have been possessed by a malignant entity. (With all the horror that’s issued out of the Upside Down, that sounds about right!) Englund, of course, is a horror legend, and fans are thrilled with the look. Creel previously lived in Hawkins and poor Billy Hargrove has a backstory that lines up with that quite nicely. Check out the trailer for yourself.

According to Netflix, there’s some deep history with the new big bad. “Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” they wrote on the Stranger Things account two years ago.

Before the big Season 4 reveal, the Duffers told the fans that there would only be one more season after the current salvo releases. All of this is on their own terms though.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers began. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They added, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Netflix describes Season 4 of Stranger Things: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

